Families Participate in Christmas Festivities

Fort McCoy families participate in festivities after the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony held at McCoy's Community Center on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, December 4, 2025. Fort McCoy Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) hosts the event every year to bring the base community together and offer a family-friendly event. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|12.05.2025
|01.30.2026 19:42
|9501626
|251204-A-QI027-1049
|8192x5464
|39.15 MB
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|1
|0
