181st IN BDE Ornament on Fort McCoy Christmas Tree

The 181st Infantry Brigade Tree Ornament hanges pround on the tree after the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony held at McCoy's Community Center on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, December 4, 2025. Fort McCoy Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) hosts the event every year to bring the base community together and offer a family-friendly event. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)