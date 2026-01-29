MWR Introduces Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Program leader announces the start of the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony held at McCoy's Community Center on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, December 4, 2025. Fort McCoy Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) hosts the event every year to bring the base community together and offer a family-friendly event. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)