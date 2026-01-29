Soldiers load freight in preparation for JPMRC 26-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, secures vehicles on a flatcar at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2026, in preparation for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02. Rail loading enables the rapid movement of personnel and equipment, ensuring unit readiness and ability to deploy efficiently for large-scale training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)