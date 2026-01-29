Soldiers load freight in preparation for JPMRC 26-02

U.S. Army Pfc. Owen Pakkala and Spc. Alex Lawson, both 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division infantrymen, assess freight at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2026, for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02. Exercise JPMRC provides realistic, high-end training that enhances readiness and interoperability across U.S. and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)
|01.22.2026
|01.30.2026 18:36
|9501470
|260122-F-DL909-1132
|6048x4024
|8.8 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|1
|0
