Soldiers load freight in preparation for JPMRC 26-02

U.S. Army Pfc. Noah Souvenir, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division infantryman, directs vehicles onto a flatcar at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2026, for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02. Exercise JPMRC provides realistic, high-end training that enhances readiness and interoperability across U.S. and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)