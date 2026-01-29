(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers load freight in preparation for JPMRC 26-02 [Image 13 of 15]

    Soldiers load freight in preparation for JPMRC 26-02

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Army Pfc. Noah Souvenir, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division infantryman, directs vehicles onto a flatcar at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2026, for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02. Exercise JPMRC provides realistic, high-end training that enhances readiness and interoperability across U.S. and partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 18:36
    Photo ID: 9501476
    VIRIN: 260122-F-DL909-1279
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers load freight in preparation for JPMRC 26-02 [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    Arctic Warrior
    11th Airborne
    U.S. Army
    Alaska

