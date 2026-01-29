Soldiers load freight in preparation for JPMRC 26-02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Christopher Flores, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division infantryman, clears snow from a flatcar at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2026, in order to load freight in preparation for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02. The exercise tests units’ ability to deploy, integrate and operate effectively across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)