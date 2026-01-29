(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local religious leaders receive base tour [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Local religious leaders receive base tour

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2019

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Justin Walker, 81st Training Wing chaplain; Staff Sgt. Sydney Walters, 81st Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer; Senior Airman Spencer Phillips, 81st SFS military working dog handler, and Lleeroy, 81st SFS military working dog, provide a demonstration for clergy members during Clergy Day at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 29, 2026. Local religious organizations visited Keesler to build a stronger relationship with members of the 81st TRW chapel and to develop contingency support. The event also included a tour of the chapels and a C-130 Hercules aircraft tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2019
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 15:40
    Photo ID: 9501110
    VIRIN: 260129-F-BD983-1124
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local religious leaders receive base tour [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Local religious leaders receive base tour
    Local religious leaders receive base tour
    Local religious leaders receive base tour
    Local religious leaders receive base tour
    Local religious leaders receive base tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery