Local religious leaders receive base tour

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Justin Walker, 81st Training Wing chaplain; Staff Sgt. Sydney Walters, 81st Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer; Senior Airman Spencer Phillips, 81st SFS military working dog handler, and Lleeroy, 81st SFS military working dog, provide a demonstration for clergy members during Clergy Day at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 29, 2026. Local religious organizations visited Keesler to build a stronger relationship with members of the 81st TRW chapel and to develop contingency support. The event also included a tour of the chapels and a C-130 Hercules aircraft tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
