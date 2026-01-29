Local religious leaders receive base tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, poses for a group photo with clergy members during Clergy Day at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 29, 2026. Local religious organizations visited Keesler to build a stronger relationship with members of the 81st TRW chapel and to develop contingency support. The event also included a tour of the chapels, a C-130 aircraft tour and a military working dog demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)