    Local religious leaders receive base tour

    Local religious leaders receive base tour

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Sarah Olsen, 403rd Wing aerial reconnaissance weather officer, briefs clergy members on Hurricane Hunter mission capabilities during Clergy Day at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 29, 2026. Local religious organizations visited Keesler to build a stronger relationship with members of the 81st Training Wing chapel and to develop contingency support. The event also included a tour of the chapels, a C-130 Hercules aircraft tour and a military working dog demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local religious leaders receive base tour [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

