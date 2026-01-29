Local religious leaders receive base tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Sarah Olsen, 403rd Wing aerial reconnaissance weather officer, briefs clergy members on Hurricane Hunter mission capabilities during Clergy Day at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 29, 2026. Local religious organizations visited Keesler to build a stronger relationship with members of the 81st Training Wing chapel and to develop contingency support. The event also included a tour of the chapels, a C-130 Hercules aircraft tour and a military working dog demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)