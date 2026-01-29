Local religious leaders receive base tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sydney Walters, 81st Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, Senior Airman Spencer Phillips, 81st SFS military working dog handler, and Lleeroy, 81st SFS military working dog, provide a demonstration for clergy members during Clergy Day at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 29, 2026. Local religious organizations visited Keesler to build a stronger relationship with members of the 81st Training Wing chapel and to develop contingency support. The event also included a tour of the chapels and a C-130 aircraft tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)