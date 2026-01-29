AFSC command team immersion at Robins AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Richard Geister, 78th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering technician, shows the Air Force Sustainment Center and Robins Installation command teams the inner workings of the chiller plant at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 14, 2026. The command teams were briefed on how chilled water is created to aid missions on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)