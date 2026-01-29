AFSC command team immersion at Robins AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Labrador, Air Force Sustainment Center command chief, greets 2nd Lt. Zachary Balthazar, 78th Operations Support Squadron airfield operations flight commander, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 14, 2026. Labrador and Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, AFSC commander, were briefed on how the bird radar system is used at Robins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)