    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSC command team immersion at Robins AFB [Image 5 of 8]

    AFSC command team immersion at Robins AFB

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Lauren Boggs 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Labrador, Air Force Sustainment Center command chief, greets 2nd Lt. Zachary Balthazar, 78th Operations Support Squadron airfield operations flight commander, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 14, 2026. Labrador and Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, AFSC commander, were briefed on how the bird radar system is used at Robins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 12:17
    Photo ID: 9500509
    VIRIN: 260114-F-VT351-3009
    Resolution: 5628x3752
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSC command team immersion at Robins AFB [Image 8 of 8], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

