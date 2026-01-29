(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSC command team immersion at Robins AFB [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFSC command team immersion at Robins AFB

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Lauren Boggs 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Labrador, Air Force Sustainment Center command chief, waves to children during a tour of the Child Development Center at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 14, 2026. Labrador, Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, AFSC commander, and the 78th Air Base Wing command team were shown the facilities and briefed on upcoming renovations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 12:17
    Photo ID: 9500511
    VIRIN: 260114-F-VT351-4010
    Resolution: 6282x4188
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSC command team immersion at Robins AFB [Image 8 of 8], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSC command team immersion at Robins AFB
    AFSC command team spouses tour Robins AFB
    AFSC command team spouses tour Robins AFB
    AFSC command team immersion at Robins AFB
    AFSC command team immersion at Robins AFB
    AFSC command team immersion at Robins AFB
    AFSC command team immersion at Robins AFB
    AFSC command team immersion at Robins AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery