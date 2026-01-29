AFSC command team immersion at Robins AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Labrador, Air Force Sustainment Center command chief, waves to children during a tour of the Child Development Center at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 14, 2026. Labrador, Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, AFSC commander, and the 78th Air Base Wing command team were shown the facilities and briefed on upcoming renovations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)