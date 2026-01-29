AFSC command team immersion at Robins AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, left, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, speaks to an Airman and his child at the Child Development Center at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 14, 2026. Hammerstedt toured the CDC facilities on base and discussed future construction plans with leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)