Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer, right, accepts the 123rd Operations Group guidon from Col. Matthew Quenichet, 123rd Airlift Wing commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 14, 2025. Ketterer replaces Col. Randall Hood, who was named deputy commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 10:29
|Photo ID:
|9500142
|VIRIN:
|251214-Z-ZW877-1206
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ketterer takes command of 123rd Operations Group [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ketterer takes command of 123rd Operations Group
No keywords found.