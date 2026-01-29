Ketterer takes command of 123rd Operations Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer, right, accepts the 123rd Operations Group guidon from Col. Matthew Quenichet, 123rd Airlift Wing commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 14, 2025. Ketterer replaces Col. Randall Hood, who was named deputy commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)