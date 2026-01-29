(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ketterer takes command of 123rd Operations Group

    Ketterer takes command of 123rd Operations Group

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer, right, accepts the 123rd Operations Group guidon from Col. Matthew Quenichet, 123rd Airlift Wing commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 14, 2025. Ketterer replaces Col. Randall Hood, who was named deputy commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 10:29
    Photo ID: 9500142
    VIRIN: 251214-Z-ZW877-1206
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ketterer takes command of 123rd Operations Group [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    165th Airlift Squadron
    123 Airlift Wing
    KYANG
    123rd Operations Group

