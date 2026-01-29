Ketterer takes command of 123rd Operations Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Randall Hood, right, relinquishes the 123rd Operations Group guidon to Col. Matthew Quenichet, 123rd Airlift Wing commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 14, 2025. Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer is replacing Hood, who has been named deputy wing commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)