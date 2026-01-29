Ketterer takes command of 123rd Operations Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 123rd Airlift Wing stand at attention during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 14, 2025. Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer replaced Col. Randall Hood as 123rd Operations Group commander during the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)