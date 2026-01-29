Ketterer takes command of 123rd Operations Group

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs | Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer, right, accepts the 123rd Operations Group guidon from Col. Matthew Quenichet, 123rd Airlift Wing commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 14, 2025. Ketterer replaces Col. Randall Hood, who was named deputy commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs) see less | View Image Page

Col. Matthew Quenichet, wing commander, welcomed Ketterer to the new role and praised him for his previous work as commander of the 165th Airlift Squadron here.

“The 123rd Operations Group is in great hands moving forward,” said Quenichet, who served as the group’s commander from 2020 to 2024. “Josh, I’m super proud of you. You’ve had an amazing career, and you’ve sacrificed years off your life for this unit. We’re all grateful for your sense of service. You’ve been entrusted with a unit with an incredible reputation, and I’m extremely confident that your exuberance will serve them well.

“I’ve seen you work through some of the most difficult situations a commander can face,” he continued, “and no one does it with more compassion, humility and kindness. Thank you for taking on this command. I wish you and the unit the best.”

In his new role, Ketterer is responsible for more than 300 personnel and eight C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. He will oversee the daily missions of the 165th Airlift Squadron, 123rd Operations Support Squadron, 123rd Special Tactics Squadron and group staff.

During his 25 years of service, Ketterer has served as both a command post controller and chief airfield manager for the wing prior to earning his pilot wings in 2009. He went on to serve as chief of scheduling, chief of training, weapons officer, chief of tactics, director of operations and, most recently, commander of the 165th Airlift Squadron.

Throughout his career, he participated in Operations Freedom’s Sentinel, Inherent Resolve, Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Coronet Oak and Joint Forge.

Hood, who served as the group’s previous commander, thanked his former Airmen for their support and offered encouragement to Ketterer in his new role.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude for all of you and everything you do,” Hood said to the audience. “You’re the heart and soul of this unit and have been the driving force behind the continued success of this organization.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Josh for most of his career,” he continued. “He’s a good friend, one of my most trusted advisors and a great leader. I can confidently say that you are in the most capable of hands. I have no doubt that under his command, you will reach even greater heights.”

After formally accepting the unit’s guidon, Ketterer addressed his troops for the first time as their commander.

“You folks lead others whether you realize it or not,” he Ketterer. “You set the standards. You continuously bring others up. Having the opportunity to serve with you, and for you, reminds me that I could never be so lucky again.

“Thank you for continuing to make the decision to be a part of this organization. Please help it continue to grow and, in doing so, it might just grow you too.”