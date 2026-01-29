(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAG Stuttgart Fire Department Receives Award

    USAG Stuttgart Fire Department Receives Award

    GERMANY

    01.19.2026

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Fire Capt. Oliver Weitzman accepts the Civilian Fire Officer of the Year award on behalf of U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Fire Department at Panzer Firehouse, Panzer Kaserne. In addition to Weitzman’s individual recognition, the department was named Fire Department of the Year in the Small Category, honoring sustained leadership efforts to improve training, communication, and operational standards in support of garrison safety and readiness

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 09:23
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    by Balmina Sehra

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Stuttgart Fire Department blazes a trail with double win

