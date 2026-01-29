Fire Capt. Oliver Weitzman accepts the Civilian Fire Officer of the Year award on behalf of U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Fire Department at Panzer Firehouse, Panzer Kaserne. In addition to Weitzman’s individual recognition, the department was named Fire Department of the Year in the Small Category, honoring sustained leadership efforts to improve training, communication, and operational standards in support of garrison safety and readiness.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 09:23
|Photo ID:
|9500044
|VIRIN:
|200104-O-DV808-5345
|Resolution:
|6976x4651
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Stuttgart Fire Department Receives Award [Image 5 of 5], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Stuttgart Fire Department blazes a trail with double win
No keywords found.