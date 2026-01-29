USAG Stuttgart Fire Department Receives Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Capt. Oliver Weitzman accepts the Civilian Fire Officer of the Year award on behalf of U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Fire Department at Panzer Firehouse, Panzer Kaserne. In addition to Weitzman’s individual recognition, the department was named Fire Department of the Year in the Small Category, honoring sustained leadership efforts to improve training, communication, and operational standards in support of garrison safety and readiness.