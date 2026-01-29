USAG Stuttgart Fire Department blazes a trail with double win

Photo By Balmina Sehra | Fire Capt. Oliver Weitzman accepts the Civilian Fire Officer of the Year award on...... read more read more Photo By Balmina Sehra | Fire Capt. Oliver Weitzman accepts the Civilian Fire Officer of the Year award on behalf of U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Fire Department at Panzer Firehouse, Panzer Kaserne. In addition to Weitzman’s individual recognition, the department was named Fire Department of the Year in the Small Category, honoring sustained leadership efforts to improve training, communication, and operational standards in support of garrison safety and readiness. see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart is all fired up after receiving the news that their fire department won Fire Department of the Year in the Small category. The award honors the exceptional performance of fire departments with fewer than three firefighting teams across Europe.



The honor reflects years of focused improvement aimed at keeping the community safe and ready to respond to emergencies. In addition to the entire department being recognized, Fire Capt. Oliver Weitzman was selected as Civilian Fire Officer of the Year.



“This is the culmination of years of hard work,” USAG Stuttgart Fire Chief Michael Ambacher said. “We made it a priority to upgrade our training, our standards and our culture so we could deliver the level of service the garrison deserves.”



Ambacher and Deputy Fire Chief James Wells worked hard over the last year to improve their quality of service, which has been beneficial to the department overall.



“We scored 85% last year, which was 9% higher than in our previous FESPA (Fire and Emergency Service Program within the Department of Army) scoring, “Ambacher said. “This tells us we are moving in the right direction.”



The department also strengthened its culture and morale, setting clear expectations across a diverse workforce that includes volunteer firefighters from surrounding German communities.



“We want everyone here to be AFP (Army Fire Protection) compliant,” Ambacher said. “Our goals are to leave this department better than we found it. This means providing training, mentorship and clear standards so people have full confidence in our firefighters.”



Those changes have helped establish a clear identity for the department, according to Weitzman.



“There used to be confusion about whether we followed German or American standards,” Weitzman said. “Now we are clearly an American fire department following American regulations. That clarity makes it easier for firefighters to do their jobs and operate safely.”



Weitzman, who has served with the department for eight years, said the transition was challenging but rewarding.



“We work for the Army and with the Amry,” he said. “Winning this award makes me proud and motivated. It shows that leadership sees our efforts and believes in us”



Improving communication has been a key, especially in a multinational workforce. Wells said English-language training has strengthen coordination with community members across the garrison.



“Without effective communication, any organization will struggle,” Wells said. “Making sure our firefighters are fluent in English helps them provide better service and ensures roles and responsibilities are clearly understood during emergencies.”



The department’s recent success reflects continued leadership support, Wells added.



“We would not be where we are today without the backing of garrison leadership,” he said. “Their support allows us to support our firefighters, and that directly impacts readiness and protection for the community.”



For the firefighters, the mission remains clear.



“We want this to be a professional fire department,” Ambacher said. “Our community should know that when they call for help, highly trained professionals are ready to respond immediately, no matter what threat.”