MyNavy Career Center Leadership Visits NAS Sigonella to Engage Sailors and Leaders

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, SICILY (Jan. 28, 2026) U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Keith Wilkerson, Command Master Chief, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Kertreck Brooks, Commander, MNCC, talks with Sailors during an MNCC all hands call at NAS Sigonella, Sicily, Jan. 28, 2025. MyNavy Career Center is an adaptive global enterprise dedicated to strengthening battle-ready Sailors. . Headquartered in Millington, Tennessee, MNCC oversees Human Resources Services Center, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, Travel Processing Center, six Transaction Service Centers, and 14 Regional Support Centers, and Navy ID card services around the globe. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe)