MyNavy Career Center Leadership Visits NAS Sigonella to Engage Sailors and Leaders

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, SICILY (Jan. 28, 2025) Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), left, meets with Capt. Daniel Martins, commanding officer, Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, and command leadership stationed on board NAS Sigonella to discuss and answer questions about personnel, pay, and travel. Headquartered in Millington, Tennessee, MNCC oversees Human Resources Services Center, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, Travel Processing Center, six Transaction Service Centers, and 14 Regional Support Centers, and Navy ID card services around the globe.

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy – Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) visited Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella during MNCC’s European Fleet Engagements tour on Jan. 27 and 28, 2026, reinforcing the Navy’s commitment to delivering responsive personnel, pay, and travel support to the fleet.

Brooks and MNCC leadership met with NAS Sigonella leadership to discuss key topics impacting the force, including personnel services, pay, and travel. The engagement provided an opportunity for open dialogue, allowing leaders to address questions and share feedback on human resources processes that directly affect readiness and quality of service.

“Having MNCC leadership here at Sigonella demonstrates the Navy’s continued focus on taking care of our people, especially those serving forward,” said Capt. Daniel Martins, commanding officer of NAS Sigonella. “Direct engagement like this ensures our sailors’ concerns are heard and helps strengthen trust in the systems that support them every day.”

Brooks, and Master Chief Petty Officer Keith Wilkerson, command master chief, MNCC, presented key leadership and Sailors with current and future initiatives during all-hands calls, addressing Sailors’ questions and highlighting MNCC’s role in supporting a battle-ready force. Brooks also spoke with American Forces Network Sigonella during a radio interview, underscoring the importance of accessible, reliable human resources services for sailors stationed overseas.

“Sailors should be focused on the warfighting mission and not distracted by concerns about their pay or entitlements,” said Brooks. “Our top priority at MNCC is delivering reliable, responsive customer service. By ensuring Sailors are properly and accurately compensated for their service and commitment, we help maintain readiness and allow them to concentrate on what matters most: supporting the mission and the fleet.”

During their visit, MNCC leadership also enjoyed fine dining at the Ney Award-winning galley, Ristorante Bella Etna, on board NAS Sigonella. Before concluding their all-hands call Wilkerson expressed his deep satisfaction for the excellent customer service received, stating, “I would like to give a quick shout out and plug to the best galley in the Navy, thank you Bella Etna Ristorante!”

NAS Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia.