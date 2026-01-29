(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MyNavy Career Center Leadership Visits NAS Sigonella to Engage Sailors and Leaders [Image 8 of 12]

    MyNavy Career Center Leadership Visits NAS Sigonella to Engage Sailors and Leaders

    ITALY

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Vianni Paquian 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, SICILY (Jan. 28, 2026) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Kertreck Brooks, Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), talks with Sailors during an MNCC all hands call. Headquartered in Millington, Tennessee, MNCC oversees Human Resources Services Center, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, Travel Processing Center, six Transaction Service Centers, and 14 Regional Support Centers, and Navy ID card services around the globe. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe)

    MyNavy Career Center Leadership Visits NAS Sigonella to Engage Sailors and Leaders

