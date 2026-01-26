USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Boat Operations

U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat between Thomas Hudner and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 5, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
