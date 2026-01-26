(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Boat Operations [Image 6 of 10]

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Boat Operations

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

    A U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), secures the Ensign to a rigid-hull inflatable boat while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 5, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB)
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)
    boat operations

