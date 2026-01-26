USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Sailor, assigned the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), signals to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50, during flight operations while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 1, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)