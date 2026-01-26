(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Flight Operations [Image 4 of 10]

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Flight Operations

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    12.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

    A U.S. Sailor, assigned the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), signals to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50, during flight operations while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 1, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 05:43
    Photo ID: 9499872
    VIRIN: 260101-N-KP948-1102
    Resolution: 5719x3813
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

