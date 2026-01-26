USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Boat Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Jan. 5, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)