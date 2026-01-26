III MEF Band Performs at the Thailand International Jazz Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joshua Waldie, a guitar instrumentalist with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band performs during the Thailand International Jazz Conference at the Mahidol University College of Music, Nakhon Pathom, Royal Kingdom of Thailand, Jan. 23, 2026. The III MEF Band performed jazz music during the event, highlighting their musical mastery and fostering cultural exchange through the universal language of music. Waldie is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)