    III MEF Band Performs at the Thailand International Jazz Conference [Image 6 of 9]

    III MEF Band Performs at the Thailand International Jazz Conference

    NAKHON PATHOM, THAILAND

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Austin Allen, a percussion instrumentalist with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band performs during the Thailand International Jazz Conference at the Mahidol University College of Music, Nakhon Pathom, Royal Kingdom of Thailand, Jan. 23, 2026. The III MEF Band performed jazz music during the event, highlighting their musical mastery and fostering cultural exchange through the universal language of music. Allen is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    TAGS

    III MEF BAND
    Togetherness
    Jazz
    Performance
    Concert
    Thailand

