III MEF Band Performs at the Thailand International Jazz Conference

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform in the Thailand International Jazz Conference during the Mahidol University College of Music, Nakhon Pathom, Royal Kingdom of Thailand, Jan. 23, 2026. The III MEF Band performed jazz music during the event, highlighting their musical mastery and fostering cultural exchange through the universal language of music. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)