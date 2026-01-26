(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    III MEF Band Performs at the Thailand International Jazz Conference [Image 7 of 9]

    III MEF Band Performs at the Thailand International Jazz Conference

    NAKHON PATHOM, THAILAND

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform in the Thailand International Jazz Conference during the Mahidol University College of Music, Nakhon Pathom, Royal Kingdom of Thailand, Jan. 23, 2026. The III MEF Band performed jazz music during the event, highlighting their musical mastery and fostering cultural exchange through the universal language of music. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 01:36
    Photo ID: 9499631
    VIRIN: 260123-M-WK421-1266
    Resolution: 3614x5419
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: NAKHON PATHOM, TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, III MEF Band Performs at the Thailand International Jazz Conference [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    III MEF BAND
    Togetherness
    Jazz
    Performance
    Concert
    Thailand

