III MEF Band Performs at the Thailand International Jazz Conference

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Micah White, left, a guitar instrumentalist, and Sgt. Chris Lee, a piano instrumentalist with III Marine Expeditionary Force Band performs in the Thailand International Jazz Conference at the Mahidol University College of Music, Nakhon Pathom, Royal Kingdom of Thailand, Jan. 23, 2026. The III MEF Band performed jazz music during the event, highlighting their musical mastery and fostering cultural exchange through the universal language of music. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)