Under Secretary of War for Policy Visits South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United States Under Secretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby (middle), gathers for a meeting with Tri-Command senior leaders at the United States Forces Korea Headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2026 . Colby visited South Korea to meet with key government leaders and senior leader of the Tri-command to discuss and reconfirm the importance of the ROK-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)