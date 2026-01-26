Under Secretary of War for Policy Visits South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under Secretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby, delivers a speech at Sejong Institute in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2026. His speech emphasized the role of a strong and unified alliance in response to evolving security challenges, reflecting the meaning of the "We Go Together" slogan. Colby visited South Korea to meet with key leaders and representatives of the country and the Tri-Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)