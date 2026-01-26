Under Secretary of War for Policy Visits South Korea

Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense, Ahn Gyu-back (middle left), United States Under Secretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby (middle right), meet and gather with leaders and representatives from across South Korea and the Tri-Command at the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2026. Colby visited South Korea to meet with key government leaders and senior leaders of the Tri-command to discuss and reconfirm the importance of the ROK-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 01:32
|Photo ID:
|9499618
|VIRIN:
|260126-A-KM154-1016
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
