    Under Secretary of War for Policy Visits South Korea

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense, Ahn Gyu-back (middle left), United States Under Secretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby (middle right), meet and gather with leaders and representatives from across South Korea and the Tri-Command at the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2026. Colby visited South Korea to meet with key government leaders and senior leaders of the Tri-command to discuss and reconfirm the importance of the ROK-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 01:32
    Photo ID: 9499618
    VIRIN: 260126-A-KM154-1016
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: SEOUL, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary of War for Policy Visits South Korea, by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Under Secretary of War for Policy Visits South Korea
    Under Secretary of War for Policy Visits South Korea
    Under Secretary of War for Policy Visits South Korea
    Under Secretary of War for Policy Visits South Korea

