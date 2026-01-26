Under Secretary of War for Policy Visits South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense, Ahn Gyu-back (left), poses for a photo with United States Under Secretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby (right) at the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2026. Colby visited South Korea to meet with key government leaders and senior leaders of the Tri-command to discuss and reconfirm the importance of the ROK-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)