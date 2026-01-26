Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort McCoy team members unload piece of Army equipment eventually destined to the installation's Equipment Park on Jan. 12, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Two equipment pieces were brought to Fort McCoy in 2023 to eventually be restored and set in as static displays on post. (U.S. Army Photo by Chris Hanson/88th Readiness Division Public Affairs)