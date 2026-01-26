(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park [Image 2 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Christopher Hanson 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy team members unload piece of Army equipment eventually destined to the installation's Equipment Park on Jan. 12, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Two equipment pieces were brought to Fort McCoy in 2023 to eventually be restored and set in as static displays on post. (U.S. Army Photo by Chris Hanson/88th Readiness Division Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 17:58
    Photo ID: 9499149
    VIRIN: 230112-A-GQ656-1865
    Resolution: 3809x2547
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park [Image 19 of 19], by Christopher Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Equipment Park, Army Museum items, Army history, IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery