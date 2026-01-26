(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park [Image 18 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy team members move a piece of Army equipment to the installation's Equipment Park on Jan. 28, 2026, at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Two equipment pieces were moved Jan. 28 after four years of having them moved from another state, refurbished, and set in as static displays. (U.S. Army Photo by Nate Sobojinski/Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 17:58
    Photo ID: 9499123
    VIRIN: 260128-A-OK556-6250
    Resolution: 3750x2812
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park [Image 19 of 19], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy team members finish effort to move two new items to installation’s Equipment Park

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery