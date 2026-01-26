30th Security Forces qualify at CATM

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Luciano Rosano, 30th Security Forces training section chief, performs an operational check on a red dot sight during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026. During CATM, Airmen and Guardians practice shooting weapons required for pre-deployment mission readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9499102
|VIRIN:
|260120-X-IT855-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
