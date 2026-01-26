(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    30th Security Forces qualify at CATM [Image 8 of 8]

    30th Security Forces qualify at CATM

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Luciano Rosano, 30th Security Forces training section chief, performs an operational check on a red dot sight during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026. During CATM, Airmen and Guardians practice shooting weapons required for pre-deployment mission readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 17:40
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Security Forces qualify at CATM [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

