30th Security Forces qualify at CATM

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Luciano Rosano, 30th Security Forces training section chief, performs an operational check on a red dot sight during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026. During CATM, Airmen and Guardians practice shooting weapons required for pre-deployment mission readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)