U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Coward, 30th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, demonstrates the kneeling, unsupported firing position during a CATM course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026. CATM is a training program that is designed to help Airmen and Guardians maintain proficiency with issued weapons. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9499101
|VIRIN:
|260120-X-IT855-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th Security Forces qualify at CATM [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.