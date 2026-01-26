30th Security Forces qualify at CATM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Coward, 30th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, demonstrates the kneeling, unsupported firing position during a CATM course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026. CATM is a training program that is designed to help Airmen and Guardians maintain proficiency with issued weapons. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)