30th Security Forces qualify at CATM

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Coward, 30th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, right, briefs range rules during a CATM course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026. CATM instructors provide weapons safety, maintenance, and proficiency training to develop mission-ready Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)