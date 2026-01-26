U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Coward, 30th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, right, briefs range rules during a CATM course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026. CATM instructors provide weapons safety, maintenance, and proficiency training to develop mission-ready Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9499098
|VIRIN:
|260120-X-IT855-1006
|Resolution:
|4485x2984
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th Security Forces qualify at CATM [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.