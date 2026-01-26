(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Joseph Coslett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Lt. Col. Ross White wake-surfs on a Wyoming lake, embracing balance and momentum—an approach he applies equally to life’s challenges. “When something goes wrong, just say ‘good,’” White said. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Ross White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 13:19
    Photo ID: 9498557
    VIRIN: 251230-Z-WY307-1008
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength
    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength
    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength
    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength
    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wyoming Army National Guard
    Wyoming National Guard
    Resilience
    Gratitude
    Readiness
    Leadership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery