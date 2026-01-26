(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength [Image 4 of 5]

    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Joseph Coslett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Lt. Col. Ross White gives a thumbs-up while aboard a military aircraft alongside a fellow Soldier, underscoring the optimism and teamwork required to meet challenges head-on. “No help is coming—and that’s freeing,” White said. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Ross White)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 13:19
    Photo ID: 9498554
    VIRIN: 250722-Z-WY307-1007
    Resolution: 3855x2891
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "Find the good," Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength
    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength

    Wyoming
    Army National Gaurd
    National Guard
    leadership

