“Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — During the Wyoming Military Department’s recent Adjutant General’s Award Ceremony, Lt. Col. Ross White, commander of the Wyoming Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, challenged Soldiers, Airmen and civilian employees to shift their focus from frustration to gratitude and from setbacks to growth.

White, who served as the guest speaker for the event, began with humility and humor, admitting he struggled at first to decide what to say.

“Like all good procrastinators — or those of us with ADHD — I waited until the last minute,” White said with a grin. “But then I remembered one of my favorite quotes from Maya Angelou: ‘People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.’”

That quote, he explained, set the tone for his remarks. “My goal today isn’t to drop any profound wisdom or motivational memes,” he said. “It’s simply to leave you with some curiosity, optimism and perspective.”

Focusing on What Matters

White spoke candidly about the human tendency to dwell on negatives, especially during difficult times like the ongoing federal government shutdown.

“We’ve all got plenty of reasons to focus on what’s going wrong,” he said. “But perspective changes everything.” To illustrate his point, White shared two contrasting stories. The first was about a child on Christmas morning, disappointed to receive the wrong color or version of a gift. The second told of children in a developing country who found joy kicking around a half-deflated soccer ball they pulled from a dumpster.

“Their joy was raw and lasting,” White said. “They weren’t focused on what they didn’t have. They were grateful for what they did. Happiness isn’t about how much we have. It’s about how much we appreciate what we do have.”

The Power of Perspective

White said optimism doesn’t come from a perfect life, but from perspective.

“People ask me why I’m always in a good mood,” he said. “It’s not because everything goes right. It’s because I’ve made peace with a few truths.”

The first, he explained, is that “no help is coming. That’s not cynical. It’s freeing,” he said. “When I don’t expect help, I’m pleasantly surprised when it comes instead of disappointed when it doesn’t.”

His second truth was rooted in gratitude.

“Every day I wake up in a climate-controlled home, next to a wife who loves me or at least tolerates me,” White said, earning laughs from the audience. “I have clean water, food and safety. I’ve known life without those things, so I know how lucky I am.”

White said most problems are temporary. “Ninety percent of the things we stress about, we won’t even remember in five years,” he said. “If I can’t affect the outcome, I accept it, save myself the frustration, and move on.”

Turning Setbacks Into Strength

White shared one of his favorite lessons from retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink: the power of saying “good.” “When something goes wrong, just say ‘good,’” White said. “Didn’t get promoted? Good — more time to get better. Didn’t get the funding you wanted? Good — you’ll learn to make it work. Got injured? Good — your body needed rest. Every setback is a setup for growth.”

He encouraged the audience to apply that same mindset to organizational challenges.

“Government shutdown? Good — gives us time to reflect and prioritize,” he said. “Didn’t get as much funding as last year? Good — let’s be better stewards of taxpayer dollars. Facing high attrition? Good — an opportunity to make this a place people want to stay. Had to let someone go? Good — it shows we have standards and room for new talent.”

Success Through Self-Development

White closed by expressing gratitude for his team and their shared mission.

“I feel lucky to work here,” he said. “Lucky to solve problems every day with people I respect and enjoy working with.”

He left the audience with a favorite quote from motivational speaker Jim Rohn: “Your level of success will rarely exceed your level of personal development, because success is something you attract by the person you become.” White encouraged everyone to focus on steady self-improvement rather than comparison. “Don’t measure success by others,” he said. “Measure it by who you were yesterday, a month ago, or a year ago.”

He concluded with simple habits that help him stay grounded: exercising regularly, eating well, resting deeply and nurturing relationships. “Relationships are the foundation of happiness,” White said. “If you walk away today even a little more curious, optimistic, or grateful, then this talk was worth it.” As the audience applauded, one message lingered: even in the face of uncertainty, there’s always something good to be found.