(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Photo by Joseph Coslett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Lt. Col. Ross White, commander of the Wyoming Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, snowboards in the mountains of Wyoming, embracing challenge and perspective in an environment that demands focus and adaptability. “Perspective changes everything,” White said. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Ross White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 13:19
    Photo ID: 9498535
    VIRIN: 250321-Z-WY307-1001
    Resolution: 3464x4618
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength
    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength
    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength
    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength
    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    “Find the good,” Lt. Col. White challenges Wyoming Guard to turn setbacks into strength

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery