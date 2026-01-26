(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    436th MDG recognized as AMC Clinic of the Year two years in a row [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    436th MDG recognized as AMC Clinic of the Year two years in a row

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    [object Object]U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Jeffries, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical logistics technician, distributes coffee and hot chocolate to clinic patients at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 23, 2026. The 436th Medical Group was recently recognized as the 2025 Air Mobility Command clinic of the year for the second year in a row and rates among the top 5% among 130 medical treatment facilities for overall customer satisfaction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 11:14
    Photo ID: 9498236
    VIRIN: 260128-F-DA916-1011
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th MDG recognized as AMC Clinic of the Year two years in a row [Image 3 of 3], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    436th MDG recognized as AMC Clinic of the Year two years in a row
    436th MDG recognized as AMC Clinic of the Year two years in a row
    436th MDG recognized as AMC Clinic of the Year two years in a row

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    436th MDG recognized as AMC Clinic of the Year two years in a row

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery