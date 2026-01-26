436th MDG recognized as AMC Clinic of the Year two years in a row

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

[object Object]U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Jeffries, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical logistics technician, distributes coffee and hot chocolate to clinic patients at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 23, 2026. The 436th Medical Group was recently recognized as the 2025 Air Mobility Command clinic of the year for the second year in a row and rates among the top 5% among 130 medical treatment facilities for overall customer satisfaction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)