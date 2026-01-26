436th MDG recognized as AMC Clinic of the Year two years in a row

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

[object Object]U.S. Air Force Airman Zedrick Jai Lomboy, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron pharmacy technician, delivers prescription medication to a patient at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 23, 2026. Pharmacy operations at the 436th Medical Group were recently modernized and streamlined, directly contributing to the unit receiving the 2025 Air Mobility Command clinic of the year award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)